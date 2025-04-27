Disaster in the making?
David Carvallho examines whether the UK government’s Apple backdoor demand is such a wise move
The UK government’s latest demand for Apple to create a backdoor for encrypted iCloud data has ignited a global debate on privacy, security and the dangers of centralised control. While policymakers claim such measures are necessary for national security, history has repeatedly shown that backdoors are a gateway to widespread vulnerabilities.In an era where cyber threats are escalating, the solution isn’t for more centralisation—it’s decentralisation.The notion that central authorities can safeguard . . .