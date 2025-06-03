Detecting extremist plots online

Last updated 3 Jun 25 @ 11:17 |

Dr Brenton Cooper explains why policing needs AI-driven open-source technology

The foiling of an extremist bomb plot targeting the huge audience at a Lady Gaga concert in Brazil shows the value of open-source intelligence. The anti-LGBTQ extremists sought to radicalise teenagers online through digital cells, inspiring them to use improvised explosives in the attack against the estimated two-million audience. Brazilian authorities gained advance warning of the plot, which gave them time to intervene and arrest two people, preventing any potentially lethal casualties from occurring.Reports say the extremists . . .

