Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:23 |

Richard Hilson reveals why every smart building needs a security-first design strategy

One of the biggest challenges for architects and developers right now as they continue to embrace smart building technology, is that every connected system is also opening potential vulnerabilities. How to stay connected, and resilient. Drawing on insights from the SIA’s 2026 Megatrends Report, this feature explores how architects and specifiers are successfully implementing security into design – rather than as a late-stage technical addition.From IoT-enabled access control and touchless entry systems to integrated building management platforms . . .

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