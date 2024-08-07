Democracy under siege

Last updated 7 Aug 24 @ 12:23 |

Lewis Shields navigates the global threats to democracy in a historic election year

In this historic year for elections globally, cyber security threats are front and centre of political discourse, with malicious actors – ranging from hostile nation states, to politically motivated cyber criminals and online trolls – likely seeking to influence the outcomes across the globe. As voters prepare to make crucial decisions, political processes are under significant threat from these various cyber activities aimed at manipulating public opinion and eroding trust in democratic institutions.While direct election interference from hostile state actors against . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.