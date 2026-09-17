Last updated 17 Sep 26 @ 12:52 |

Tom Exelby explains why the NCSC’s scheme is a baseline, not an endpoint

For more than a decade, the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials scheme has provided British organisations with a practical foundation for cyber security governance. It established a common baseline for security controls, improved access to public sector supply chains and helped thousands of SMEs address long-standing weaknesses in patching, administrative access, unsupported systems and endpoint protection.That contribution still carries real value. Cyber Essentials remains one of the most accessible frameworks for improving cyber hygiene across . . .

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