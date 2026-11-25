Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:22 |

Sylvain Barzic examines the changing role of video in airport security and operations

With almost 1.1 billion air passengers travelling through EU airports in 2025, an increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year, airports have a whole host of threats to navigate through. Accommodating more passengers, strengthening security and resilience in line with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements, and delivering a seamless experience all require airport teams to understand what is happening across the site in real time. Modern AI-powered video solutions provide that much-needed visibility. Helping leaders . . .

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