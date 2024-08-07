Blue-sky thinking

Last updated 7 Aug 24 @ 12:22 |

Matthew Ratsey maps out the future of autonomy in the sea

With its projected value of £3.2-billion by 2050, it’s easy to see why the ‘blue economy’ – encompassing so many industries – is spawning a race to deliver smarter, safer and more efficient ways to monitor and understand our oceans. Fuelled by the drive for Net Zero, coupled with universal desire for energy security in an increasingly uncertain world, is the growth in offshore renewables (wind, tide, wave and thermal) to augment and potentially one day replace existing hydrocarbon energy production . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.