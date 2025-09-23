Last updated 23 Sep 25 @ 14:18 |

Mats Thulin discusses the delicate position of artificial intelligence within security and surveillance – and the importance of getting it right

Artificial Intelligence is no longer the next big thing. It has, as all new technologies do, made its way through the hype cycle, from initially inflated expectations to inevitable disillusionment – but it has now proven itself ready to deliver. AI is transforming the video surveillance industry at a pace few could have foreseen. The analytics, automation and insights made possible by ever-more powerful hardware and diverse smart software techniques give surveillance an . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.