Added protection

Peter Jackson explores the advantages of harnessing the strength of layered protection

Based on the latest findings of the 2022 Commercial Victimisation Survey, approximately 28 percent of business premises were reported as victims of crime in the past year. Among the various types of crimes, theft was the most prevalent (15 percent), followed by burglary – including attempts – (9 percent), vandalism (9 percent) and incidents of assaults or threats (7 percent). In the wholesale and retail sector, a significant 42 percent of premises experienced some form of crime within the last 12 months. Similarly, in residential settings, statistics suggest that a home in the UK falls victim to a break-in approximately once every 106 seconds. To combat the potentially devastating consequences of security breaches and illegal access to sites, it is imperative to install robust security measures from the very beginning of a project. By doing so, we can ensure that the specified level of protection aligns with the needs of the premises, reducing risks to valuable assets and infrastructure, and most importantly protecting the people who live and work in and around the premises.

Over the past few years, the UK has witnessed the growing popularity of LPS 1175-rated security gates, renowned for their resilience and durability. When incorporated into a comprehensive physical security strategy, these gates significantly enhance a site’s ability to delay intruders, acting as a deterrent and preventing unauthorised access to premises or sites. By providing a higher level of protection and readiness to respond, they contribute to a safer environment overall.

The concept of an integrated security approach should not be limited to ultra-high security sites that are completely restricted to the public. It is a versatile method that can be implemented across various types of sites requiring protection. Integrated security solutions can be implemented across a range of settings, encompassing critical facilities like data centres and hospitals that are crucial for public safety, as well as business parks with day-time accessibility and night-time security requirements. Educational institutions also reap significant benefits from this approach as it helps deter trespassing and prevent theft of valuable equipment while maintaining a welcoming environment. Likewise, residential houses can enhance their security with integrated measures such as front and back garden fencing, CCTV surveillance, alarms and security lights. The scope of integrated security extends to diverse settings, ensuring comprehensive protection for a wide range of locations.

Integrated security highlights the importance of combining multiple security measures into a unified and interconnected system. It recognises that relying on a single security feature is insufficient and emphasises the effectiveness of a layered approach in deterring potential threats and providing comprehensive protection.

Implementing a ‘layered’ approach to security is effective in enhancing the level of physical defence as intruders progress deeper into the site and closer to critical assets. The focus should be on achieving the “five Ds” of perimeter security.

Deter

Employing visual deterrents like security fencing and toppings will help to dissuade potential intruders before they even attempt to breach a site. The visual presence of such security measures can act as a strong deterrent, making it appear physically or technically challenging to trespass.

Detect

Detection of trespassers through surveillance systems, such as motion detectors and CCTV, enables a prompt response by raising alarms and initiating further investigations. These technologies play a crucial role in identifying unauthorised individuals and facilitating timely actions to address security breaches.

Deny

Access control solutions, such as card-swipe systems, effectively regulate and manage who can access the site. They can also help strengthen internal security once inside as internal areas can also be restricted, to be accessed only by authorised personnel once inside. These solutions provide a robust means of controlling and monitoring the movement of individuals within a premises.

Delay

When an intrusion is detected, maximising the time it takes for an attack to breach the perimeter becomes crucial. Implementing methods like road blockers can effectively slow down intruders, providing valuable time to respond and alleviate a security breach. This delay tactic allows for the necessary actions to be taken and ensures a higher chance of successfully addressing the breach.

Defend

The innermost layer of safety typically involves the involvement of your security team or the police in apprehending any intruder. This final line of defence ensures swift and effective action to detain trespassers and prevent any further harm or damage.

Valuable assistance, guidance, and insights can be obtained from various government bodies and reputable third parties. The following organisations provide help, advice, and resources to guide businesses and residents alike.

NPSA (National Protective Security Authority): Formerly known as CPNI, it serves as the UK’s National Technical Authority for physical and personnel protective security. Its mission is to enhance the nation’s resilience and reduce vulnerability to security threats.

SBD (Secured by Design): This organisation collaborates with police forces to enhance the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings. SBD aims to achieve sustainable crime reduction through effective design strategies.

LPCB (Loss Prevention Certification Board): As a part of the BRE group, LPCB establishes the necessary standards to ensure the effective performance of fire and security products. Its RedBook Live is a valuable resource for specifiers seeking independently verified products.

These bodies serve as valuable sources of information, guidance and industry standards for individuals and organisations seeking to enhance their security measures.

When it comes to safeguarding premises and assets from potential intruders, security fencing and gates play a vital role in integrated security solutions. Their primary purpose is to prevent unauthorised access, acting as a crucial barrier between valuable infrastructure and those attempting unlawful entry. By implementing robust security fencing solutions, organisations can significantly decrease the risk of security breaches, physical attacks, and disruptions to essential services.

In the context of national infrastructure, security breaches and physical attacks pose significant threats to essential services and public safety. Any disruption or compromise within these critical sectors can lead to severe consequences, including financial losses, casualties and even loss of life. Therefore, it becomes essential to establish resilience against such threats by identifying and implementing appropriate security solutions.

One significant project we’ve worked on involved the implementation of robust fencing and security measures to safeguard six London Ambulance Service stations. This service is renowned as the busiest ambulance service in the UK, handling an average of 3,000 emergency calls daily, totalling up to two million calls annually. Covering an expansive area of 620 square miles across the capital, they provide vital emergency healthcare to the nine million residents of London, 24/7, year-round.

The primary goal of this project was to ensure the safety of the people working within these establishments and to establish secure premises, thereby reducing the occurrence of crimes. To achieve this, we specified and installed a range of products – including swing and bi-folding gates – enabling seamless access for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Bi-folding gates, known for their smooth and rapid opening and closing mechanisms, were specifically chosen for their suitability in emergency service stations. The ability to swiftly access and exit the stations was crucial, while still maintaining optimal site security when the gates are not in use. Due to the rising rate of criminal activities across these premises, Barbican and Securi-Mesh fencing were installed, offering high levels of security without compromising visibility, and fitting into the different aesthetic requirements of each area.

The installation of these robust security measures helped to provide vital reassurance to the teams and services operating within these important emergency sites, and helped give peace of mind to employers, knowing that their vehicles and assets are well-protected at all times.

LPS 1175 certified gates are specifically designed to discourage and impede unauthorised access, making them an essential element of a comprehensive physical security system. The LPS 1175 standard is widely acknowledged and provides an objective measure for evaluating performance and effectiveness.

The robustness of LPS 1175-rated security gates lies in their ability to withstand deliberate and persistent attacks, including forced entry attempts using various tools. These gates undergo rigorous testing across different intrusion scenarios, ensuring their reliability and effectiveness in real-world situations.

By incorporating LPS 1175-rated security gates into a multi-layered security strategy, organisations can significantly enhance their overall security stance. These gates serve as visible deterrents to potential intruders, acting as physical barriers that substantially slow down unauthorised access attempts. This delay provides security personnel with more time to respond, effectively minimising potential damage or harm.

After implementing an integrated security solution, regular maintenance becomes crucial to ensure the proper functioning of the layered security system. It is essential to conduct routine checks across all aspects of the security infrastructure, including surveillance cameras, access control systems, alarm systems, and other components. Through proactive monitoring and maintenance, any potential vulnerabilities can be promptly identified and addressed, ensuring the reliability and responsiveness of the system.

In an era where security concerns are on the rise, prioritising the protection of valuable assets and premises is paramount. LPS 1175-rated security gates, when combined with a comprehensive physical security approach, offer a powerful defence against unauthorised access and potential security breaches. By embracing these robust security solutions, organisations can enhance their resilience, deter potential intruders, and safeguard critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring the safety and continuity of essential services.

Peter Jackson is MD of Jacksons Fencing.