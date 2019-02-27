Safetyflex wins in Australia

Last updated 27 Feb 19 @ 09:01 |

Leading British manufacturer of innovative anti-terrorism measures is recognised by the Australian security industry

Safetyflex Barriers, a world leader in hostile vehicle mitigation crash-rated bollards and crash fences, has received the ‘Product of the Year’ award at the Australian Security Industry Awards for its innovative 9-40 Truckstopper Bollard. The company is now the leading anti-terrorist bollard supplier in Australia, and is in the process of securing multiple sites, for protecting key buildings and people from vehicle attacks.

Safetyflex teamed up with Australian distributor EZI Security Systems in 2018 after testing the 9-40 for sale in the country, which has been on high alert since the January 2017 car attack in Melbourne – which saw six people killed and 30 more injured.

The 9-40 Truckstopper Bollard is easy to assemble or take down and can stop a 7.5-tonne truck travelling at high speeds, and is also the cheapest removable bollard system on the market today. It boasts a shallow foundation size of 20cm, meaning that it can be set up without the need to re-divert utilities.

Marcus Gerrard, director at Safetyflex, said: “The team at EZI Security Systems is incredibly proud to have been honoured at the Australian Security Industry Awards, there is no higher accolade for their work over there. Our business in Australia is moving quickly, so to have made such an impact with our first design specifically made for that country is a testament to the quality of our work. As Safetyflex Barriers is the fastest growing anti-terrorist barrier company in the world, we have some very innovative and niche products that no other company can offer. So we have teamed up with Ezi Security systems, as it is the leader in Australia for anti-terrorist bollards and barriers, as well as protecting key assets and public realm projects. We hope that our products and the confidence shown in them by such an important organisation gives people some piece of mind.”

Troy Donnelly, at EZI Security Systems, said: “We are proud to be working with Safetyflex to protect people and infrastructure in Australia. The 9-40 Truckstopper Bollard is a great product and this award is recognition of the hard work that has gone into designing it.”

Safetyflex’s products help to secure potentially vulnerable areas such as Shopping centres, sports stadiums, government buildings, military, utilities and key infrastructure centres. Its products are currently used across the UK as well as in the USA and Australia.

Meanwhile In London…

Safety Barriers has also been contracted to install its Truckstopper bollards in Oxford Street, Central London. Attracting an estimated 200 million visitors a year, Oxford Street is one of Europe’s busiest shopping destinations, making it a prime target for terrorist attacks. The recently installed Truckstopper bollards can stop vehicle attacks of up to 80mph. Marcus Gerrard, director at Safetyflex, said: “We are proud to have been able to assist in making London a safer place for the people and buildings that make it such a great place. It is vital to have anti-terrorism measures in place and we have proven that our products are the best on the market. We have worked all over the world and are proud to be a leader in this crucial developing market.”

Other Safetyflex projects in London include Horse Guards Parade, Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge and the Olympic Park.