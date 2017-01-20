Recently on intersec

Putting the brakes on the misuse of lorries 2017-01-20 | Timothy Compston takes to the road to find out more about the terrorist-related ramifications of trucks ending up in the wrong hands The past ...

The trials of Trump | Anthony Tucker-Jones assesses the wide-ranging security challenges facing the 45th President of the United States The election of Republican ...

2017 Cyber crime security predictions | Morey Haber and Scott Carlson explore how changing technology will increase the threat of cyber security breaches over the coming year In what ...

Mission critical | David Willems and Ewen Stockbridge Sime explore the growing significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in infrastructure protection and maintenance ...

An end to eavesdropping? | John Little examines the importance of TSCM and ensuring that no one else is listening into your private conversations Eavesdropping is ...

UK security post Brexit | Helena Farrand Carrapico considers the implications for the UK’s security six months after the decision was made to leave the European Union ...

Remote Spectrum Surveillance and Monitoring | Paul D Turner explains why a new moving target threat model requires a modernised approach to TSCM. Software Defined Radio (SDR) permits ...

Previously on intersec