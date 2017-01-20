Recently on intersec
Putting the brakes on the misuse of lorries
Timothy Compston takes to the road to find out more about the terrorist-related ramifications of trucks ending up in the wrong hands The past ...
The trials of Trump
Anthony Tucker-Jones assesses the wide-ranging security challenges facing the 45th President of the United States The election of Republican ...
2017 Cyber crime security predictions
Morey Haber and Scott Carlson explore how changing technology will increase the threat of cyber security breaches over the coming year In what ...
Mission critical
David Willems and Ewen Stockbridge Sime explore the growing significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in infrastructure protection and maintenance ...
An end to eavesdropping?
John Little examines the importance of TSCM and ensuring that no one else is listening into your private conversations Eavesdropping is ...
UK security post Brexit
Helena Farrand Carrapico considers the implications for the UK’s security six months after the decision was made to leave the European Union ...
Remote Spectrum Surveillance and Monitoring
Paul D Turner explains why a new moving target threat model requires a modernised approach to TSCM. Software Defined Radio (SDR) permits ...