You’ve been ‘ad

Last updated 25 Nov 24 @ 15:14 |

Grant Simmons advises best practices for ad fraud protection

Ad fraudsters operate by deceiving digital advertising networks for financial gain. This usually involves manipulating performance metrics through deceptive tactics such as fake impressions, clicks and conversions. Not only does this hamper the effectiveness of campaigns, it also drains ad budgets by diverting money towards fraudulent activities instead of reaching intended audiences. Research indicates that 22 percent of all digital advertising spend in 2023 was attributed to fraud, amounting to $84-billion. This figure is anticipated to rise to $172-billion by . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.