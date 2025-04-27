Understaffed and unprepared

Last updated 27 Apr 25 @ 13:58 |

Dan Lattimer reveals how ransomware gangs are exploiting downtime and material corporate events

Cyber criminals don’t observe business hours – they create the perfect moment to strike when they know the Security Operations Centre (SOC) will be least prepared. While 96 percent of organisations run a SOC 24/7 for 365 days a year, 85 percent of these admit they reduce SOC staffing by up to 50 percent during holidays and weekends, according to Semperis’ Ransomware Holiday Risk Report. What’s more, in the survey of 900 IT and security professionals across the . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.