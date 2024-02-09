Taking responsibility

Last updated 9 Feb 24 @ 12:31 |

Simon Randall explores the importance of carefully navigating the intersection of biometrics, AI, security, privacy and ethics

In the past 18 months, the world has gone through a major technological shift. There have been major advancements in emerging technology, with a surge of generative AI developments that have tipped into the mainstream consciousness. These early stepping stones towards GAI (general artificial intelligence) now encompass the ability to generate plausible text, images, audio and video that can fool the best of us. The rapid growth of foundational generative technologies, such as ChatGPT and DALL . . .

