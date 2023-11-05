Remote control

Last updated 5 Nov 23 @ 21:44 |

Travis Scott on why remote ID is just a good start and not an entire solution

In recent years, the increasing popularity of drones has brought both tremendous advancements and significant challenges. One crucial challenge is ensuring the security of any given airspace from potential threats posed by nefarious and non-compliant drones – not just in and around airports, but around other sensitive areas or critical infrastructure like power plants, chemical facilities or even at borders or near prisons where drones can ferry drugs or other contraband. While the implementation of Remote ID . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.