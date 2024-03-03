Last updated 3 Mar 24 @ 14:24 |

Matthew Borie examines the Yemeni Houthi Iranian-backed militant group attacks amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

In wake of the Hamas attacks from Gaza on Israel, which began on 7 October, the Yemeni Houthi Iranian-backed militant group (IBMG) has initiated a campaign of attacks targeting Israeli territory as well as against commercial and military vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden. Since late October, over 100 Houthi missile and drone incidents/shoot-downs have occurred in the vicinity of the Gulf of Aqaba, Red Sea . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.