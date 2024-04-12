Maintaining the status quo

Last updated 12 Apr 24 @ 15:02 |

Simon Alderson examines the role of security firms in managing activist protests

The ‘friendly threat’ that activists pose to event disruption is often incredibly difficult for security firms to spot. Although security measures can be in place such as body searches and checkpoints, activists often can get around these by concealing banners and often small items such as glitter or glue that they use to cause disruption. A balance always needs to be struck between how intrusive searches are as it is almost impossible to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.