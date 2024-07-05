Impending threat

Last updated 5 Jul 24 @ 15:55 |

Nils Gerhardt considers post-quantum cryptography in the boardroom

The idea of a quantum computer is now 44 years old while the average C-suite executive is aged 57. While Paul Benioff was describing a quantum-mechanical model of Turing machines (put simply, how computers could be made from extremely small objects) when he came up with the theory, the average decision-maker at a major company would have been 13, and the only place they would have heard the world ‘quantum’ would have been in comic books.Today, we would hope that . . .

