Grinding to a halt

Last updated 12 Apr 24 @ 15:03 |

Joseph Carson addresses the growing cyber threats to critical national infrastructure

In an era where digital connectivity underpins the very fabric of society, the security of our Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) has never been more important. In recent years there has been a surge in sophisticated cyber attacks targeting these vital systems, including energy grids, transportation networks and water supply systems. Analysis from Microsoft in October 2023 found that 41 percent of all the threat alerts it sent out in the last year concerned CNI operators.It’s a threat that is being . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.