Fighting back
Martin Riley reveals what the launch Launch of the NPSA means for organisations in an era of state-sponsored cyber threats
State-sponsored cyber attacks have shifted up a gear in recent years, forcing global authorities to proactively evolve their defence capabilities. In March 2023, the UK government announced the launch of a new intelligence body, the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA). The agency, which is part of MI5, seeks to address the growing nation-state threat of espionage, terrorism, and other forms of malicious activity directed at businesses and organisations.Revealingly, the . . .