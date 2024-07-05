Driving forward

Last updated 5 Jul 24 @ 15:56 |

Device Authority outlines its vital security principles for the automotive industry

Vehicles are fast becoming mobile computers communicating automatically with myriad external devices and services to deliver massive gains in efficiency, safety and consumer experience. But the cyber security threats are significant and constantly evolving. In mid-May, Device Authority was joined by distinguished speakers from its partners such as Microsoft, CyberArk, Entrust, Argus Cyber Security, PTC and Cumulocity for its summit in which connected cars was one of the main topics of talks and discussions. The consensus of experts from the event . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.