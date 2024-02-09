Come together

Last updated 9 Feb 24 @ 12:30 |

Steven Wood reveals why the UK’s defence and security startups are key to meeting global demand for new solutions

In light of geopolitical developments and an increasingly insecure international environment, global demand for defence and security solutions has surged in recent years. Fuelled by countries intent on protecting their airspace, surveilling illicit activity, predicting future threats and defending critical infrastructure, startups within the defence and security space present the perfect solution to keep up with demand for innovative products and capabilities, and drive long-term economic growth.To keep up with demand . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.