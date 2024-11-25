Built to last?

Last updated 25 Nov 24 @ 15:13 |

Rob Mather outlines how renewed defence demand is stretching manufacturers and offers four key operational trigger points to achieve high-performance manufacturing

Defence manufacturers are now facing a rebound in orders, with a reversal in downscaling and defence budgets increasing. But for increased demand to be met, there are four key focus points where digital tools can help defence manufacturers accelerate production – from AI-enabled anomaly detection, to unifying data platforms to bolster production and automating workflows, to keeping on the right side of regulations.Surge in demand is straining defence manufacturers, but . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.