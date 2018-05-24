X marks the spot

Last updated 24 May 18 @ 07:38 |

Tomi Fält explains different applications in which X-rays are utilised, what the latest advances are and how it provides security forces with an advantage

The fundamentals of the X-ray technology for security screening systems date back to seventies. However, this does not mean that X-ray technology development is complete or even slowing down. The latest achievements in manufacturing technologies are making screening systems more robust, reliable and affordable. On the other hand, various new technologies are being scouted and prototyped to provide more sophisticated features for highly important threat detection assignments globally . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.