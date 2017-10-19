Will the robots win?

Last updated 19 Oct 17 @ 17:40 |

Paula Mathers considers the impact of the growing trend for using AI as our workforce

As a society, we seem to want things at the touch of a button, from our smartphones and without having to see an actual person. We can arrange loans, overdrafts and mortgages using our mobile phones and tablets, we can buy a house without even leaving our living room and how many of us have done our weekly grocery shop while sat in the bath? The use of apps such as Facebook, Twitter and online banking have left us expecting others to give . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.