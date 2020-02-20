Watch the skies
Paul Hicks explains what can be done to protect authorities – and the public – from the risk of drone attacks on the UK’s critical national infrastructure
Imagine a Britain with no gas, electricity, water or other vital services – where modern life as we know it grinds to a halt. Sounds like an apocalyptic scene from a blockbuster movie, but if the latest Cyber Security Survey by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is anything to go by, this isn’t far off from becoming a devastating reality – with around a third (32 percent) of . . .