Time to upskill?

Last updated 19 Apr 22 @ 07:59 |

James Hadley reveals why the defence sector must optimise its workforce with cybersecurity upskilling

We know that a single phishing email is all it takes for bad actors to launch an attack that could take down a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. This is one of the reasons cybersecurity professionals often talk about humans as a weakness in the defences of otherwise well-protected organisations. We disagree. In fact, humans are not a security liability but an untapped defence asset.We believe that a workforce can be optimised to become the ultimate defensive asset . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.