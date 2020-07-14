The weakest link?

Last updated 14 Jul 20 @ 07:38 |

Arun Chauhan discusses the ‘human element’ of cybersecurity and explores how you can avoid falling victim to cyber fraud.

Fraud can occur in many forms within a business – from cyberattacks by third parties to misappropriation of funds by those within your business. Whatever the type of fraud, often during an investigation, it is lapses in human judgement or human error that are identified as being a major cause. This is no different when considering instances of cybercrime against a business.

Cybersecurity refers to the measures taken to protect a person or business from unauthorised access to . . .

