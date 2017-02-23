The sky is not the limit

Last updated 23 Feb 17 @ 19:46 |

Neil Fretwell explores the growing number of different applications that unmanned aerial vehicles are now being used for

A terrorist atrocity has just taken place in Central London. A vehicle-borne device has exploded in one of the busiest thoroughfares in the world. An effective search and rescue phase has been completed and the scene has been locked down for a stand-off period in case of any secondary devices.Unfortunately, in recent times, an all too familiar scenario in many European capital cities, but what happens next?

What used to happen was the post-blast bomb scene . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.