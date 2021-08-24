The New Normal

Last updated 24 Aug 21 @ 21:00 |

Neil Killick reports on how smart technology can be used to promote safety and security in post-pandemic cities

Since 1950, the percentage of the population living in cities and urban areas has risen by 90 percent and by 2050 this is expected to rise to an additional 2.5-billion. Rapid urbanisation does not come without its problems, such as a lack of affordable housing, a rising number of urban poor, more crime and congestion and lower air quality. Some of these issues may seem to have been exacerbated by the pandemic . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.