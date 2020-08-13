The human factor

Last updated 13 Aug 20 @ 08:26 |

Francois Rodriguez, Chief Growth Officer at Adeya, looks at how the biggest threat to enterprise data security comes from within, and the steps needed to combat it

When it comes to data breaches, it is a case of when, not if, one will strike your organisation. No matter how much you’ve invested in your security, how bleeding edge the technology behind it is, a breach will happen, and critical, sensitive data could well be exposed.

Why? Most organisations set their security to deal with external threats. They acquire solutions that combat certain threats, whether malware . . .

