The growing threat of laptop bombs

Last updated 19 Oct 17 @ 17:39 |

Liron Naor consider what aviation security measures can be put in place to keep travellers safe from IEDs

Back in March the aviation industry was hit by yet another blow when UK and US Governments banned laptops and other large electronic devices from being taken as hand luggage on flights. The reason given was that credible intelligence sources had warned that the Islamic State was developing bombs that could be hidden in portable electronic devices.

A statement by the US Department of Homeland Security said: “Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.