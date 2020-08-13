Take to the skies

Last updated 13 Aug 20 @ 08:26 |

David Willems reports on how drones are being used to innovate supply chain security

Cargo transportation is as old as time. Throughout the centuries we have seen a wide range of freight transportation come and go, ranging from horse-drawn wagons to aeroplanes and helicopters. For many years, goods travelled to their destinations using horse drawn wagons, which were very slow and often dangerous for the people driving them. Later, with the introduction of the railway system, freight could be delivered to destinations further away in a faster, safer way. However, there were still limitations as . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.