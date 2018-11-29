Stopping the ripple effect

Last updated 29 Nov 18 @ 08:45 |

Matthew McKenna on the importance of setting the score with vendor risk management

The modern business world is built on interconnectivity, with each organisation sitting within a complex web of customers, suppliers and partners. As companies continue to incorporate more digital services, such as cloud-based solutions, these connections have become ever deeper. This means that organisations must increasingly not only be mindful of their own security, but also the capabilities of almost every company in their web of connections. A security incident affecting one company will ripple outwards to potentially endanger every organisation that they are associated . . .

