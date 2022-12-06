Safety first

Last updated 6 Dec 22 @ 09:36 |

Keeping sites safer from hostile or errant vehicles. Iain Moran discusses the importance of risk assessment and specification in protecting people and assets from hostile and errant vehicles.

While weaponisation of vehicles is relatively rare, hostile vehicles can pose a significant threat to both people and assets. And terrorism is not the only risk. Thieves and protestors can also use vehicles to damage properties. Then there is the issue of drink and drug driving and, of course, simple human error.The risks may be rare, but they are real. There needs to be . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.