Last updated 20 Jan 17 @ 17:24 |

Paul D Turner explains why a new moving target threat model requires a modernised approach to TSCM.

Software Defined Radio (SDR) permits operator-assisted TSCM inspections to be conducted based on a new moving target threat model that is specific to the operational deployment of a budget-friendly, fully featured operator assisted, or Remote Spectrum Surveillance and Monitoring (RSSM).

The following observations were gleaned from Glenn H. Whidden’s book, The Russian Eavesdropping Threat – Late 1993. Glenn reveals an important observation that proves timely, in a modern threat environment, and echoes across various chapters that it does not . . .

