Plug the gap

Last updated 19 Oct 22 @ 20:09 |

Andrea Babbs highlights the advantages of securing access control with vulnerability and patch management

The 2021 World Economic Forum report has found that cybersecurity practices in place across organisations are becoming outdated due to increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber crimes occurring. Consequently – and unfortunately unsurprisingly – businesses of all sizes are finding it difficult to keep up with the innovative modern security market.Traditional methods used to protect businesses from cyber attacks now fail to meet the security needs of the modern hybrid IT world. Entry points are left unsecure for attackers to leverage . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.