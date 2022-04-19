Play it safe

Last updated 19 Apr 22 @ 07:59 |

Craig Swallow wonders how, in an age of hybrid working, organisations can ensure employees are safe

Every employer organisation has risks and a duty of care to ensure its employees are safe within the workplace. Many employees do not work in one fixed place and this situation can change day to day, a factor that organisations need to consider when assessing the risk to staff and how to reduce it. Do employers need to consider the potential risks to changing working environments?The concept of what comprises a workplace has changed significantly. Research . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.