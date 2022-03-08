Peace of mind

Last updated 8 Mar 22 @ 17:19 |

Jon Fielding reveals why we should all be encrypting our data as standard

The UK Ministry of Justice (MOJ) lost 184 mobile phones, PCs, laptops and tablet devices between September 2020-2021, according to its response to a recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request. NHS Digital recorded 393 lost or stolen devices in the same time period, while Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reported a total of 346. The FOI requests were submitted by Apricorn to a number of UK government departments, with the aim of establishing the security of devices . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.