On alert for state-sponsored hacking
Timothy Compston reports on the rise of state-driven cyber attacks
The involvement of states in nefarious activities, from stealing intellectual property to identifying vulnerabilities on critical infrastructure – which may be useful to exploit in a future conflict – and influencing elections – is certainly exercising people's minds right now. Of course, these sorts of state-directed actions are nothing new. The critical difference today is that cyber attacks can be initiated by individuals sitting behind a computer thousands of miles away from the victim, making the scope and scale of what is happening unprecedented and the ability to . . .