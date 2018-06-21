NIS directive explained
Alan Levine reveals how all the attention on the GDPR deadline means that the implications of the Networks and Information Systems Directive may have fallen by the wayside
The much-anticipated wait for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) finally came to an end on the 25 May of this year. Over the last 18 months, both pre and post the GDPR implementation, businesses have been overwhelmed with advice and guidance on how to comply, but arguably many companies still have a long way to go before they reach compliance. However, in . . .