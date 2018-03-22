Lines of Communication

Last updated 22 Mar 18 @ 09:12 |

Rob Green explains how two-way radios enable private security and public safety personnel to do their jobs more effectively

The private security industry embraces a wide range of roles across a large number of sectors. Front-line security roles include manned guarding of assets, protecting cash and valuables in transit, security management at venues and events and close protection work of individuals in normal and hostile environments. Despite this variety, what these roles all have in common is the need for reliable communications, particularly for those operating in a lone-worker role.

A communication device enables regular . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.