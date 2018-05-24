Holograms continue to shine

Last updated 24 May 18 @ 07:37 |

Four leading industry insiders reflect on 25 years of ups and downs for holography and its future evolution

In 1993, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association was established, and since then, the organisation – which supports producers and converters of holograms for banknotes, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications around the world – has evolved to become a global voice on authentication and security devices.

What do you see as the key ups (and downs) of holography over the last 25 years?

Hugues Souparis (HS): Holograms used on packaging and high security applications have been . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.