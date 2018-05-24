Holograms continue to shine
Four leading industry insiders reflect on 25 years of ups and downs for holography and its future evolution
In 1993, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association was established, and since then, the organisation – which supports producers and converters of holograms for banknotes, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications around the world – has evolved to become a global voice on authentication and security devices.
What do you see as the key ups (and downs) of holography over the last 25 years?
Hugues Souparis (HS): Holograms used on packaging and high security applications have been . . .