Getting it wrong

Last updated 26 May 17 @ 07:11

Doctor Allan Orr examines where New South Wales’ Tactical Operation Unit came unstuck in the Lindt Café siege in Sydney

The Lindt Café Coronial Enquiry’s submittal from Scotland Yard, internally referenced as the UK Expert Report, made recommendations almost entirely around equipment shortfalls and not the tactical decision matrix of the New South Wales Police Tactical Operations Unit (TOU). Laser aimers, hearing protection, glass cutting equipment, off-the-shelf items that could have had a profound impact on effectiveness during the final assault. Tactically, to contain and negotiate was absolutely the right tactic, particularly in an assumed . . .

