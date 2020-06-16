GDPR two years on

Last updated 16 Jun 20 @ 19:27 |

Reza Nezam reflects on the changes brought about by the General Data Protection Regulations and reveals there is still much work to be done

It has been two years since GDPR was introduced in the UK and the EU to give people more control over their personal data and how it is used. Any company that stores or processes personal information about EU citizens within EU states must comply with GDPR, even if they do not have a business presence within the EU.

Law firm Gibson & Associates Solicitors conducted a survey of more than 1 . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.