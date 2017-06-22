Fighting Electronic benefit fraud

Last updated 22 Jun 17 @ 07:21 |

Louis-James Davis examines the causes of problems and solutions that are emerging in the US

The US electronic benefit transfer or EBT system is attractive to fraudsters due to lack of adoption and investment in new technologies. Processes for cloning cards that have minimal security – such as magnetic strips – are well developed and the introduction of radio frequency identification (RFID) also fell short due to the ability of fraudsters to steal or ‘skim’ card details.

As well as consumer to business fraud, the US Government is also grappling with business-to-business fraud, where a business uses . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.