Facing up to cyber threats

Last updated 26 Jul 17 @ 13:27 |

Simon Davies on best practice to avoid the risk of cyber attack

Cyber attack has been identified as one of the four highest priority and most pervasive of risks faced by the UK – the others being international terrorism, international military crises and major accidents or natural hazards. Data is now vital to everyday business operations and ensuring its confidentiality and security must be of paramount importance to any organisation.

Some £1billion was lost to online crime between March 2015 and March 2016 with seven in 10 business leaders admitting that they have not taken any action to protect . . .

