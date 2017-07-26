Dawn of the NeoCity

Last updated 26 Jul 17 @ 13:27 |

Anthony Tucker-Jones discusses with Chester Kennedy, BRIDG CEO, Florida’s brand new high-tech facility and its top-secret work

ATJ: The opening of your headquarters at NeoCity, Osceola County, Florida earlier this year was heralded as one of the most advanced fabrication labs in the world. What was the impetus for Florida putting itself on the high-tech map?

CK: Florida has longstanding and world-recognised strength in key targeted industries such as optics and photonics, simulation and training, aerospace and defence, among others. Leveraged with access to more than 500,000 students within a 100 . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.