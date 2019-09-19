Collaborating to succeed
Victor Acin reveals why it’s time to socialise cyber security
It’s no secret that IT security leaders are under tremendous pressure today. A barrage of commodity threats and increasingly sophisticated targeted attacks imperil the bottom line, corporate reputation and ambitious digital transformation projects. Things have got to the point that, rather than ask what keeps the average CISO awake at night, it would be quicker to determine what doesn’t. Charting a course through this minefield is no easy feat, which is why we all need to get better at collaborating. That means security practitioners, of . . .