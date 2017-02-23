Christmas rampage

Last updated 23 Feb 17 @ 19:46 |

Anthony Tucker-Jones assesses the European security implications in the wake of the Christmas Berlin terror attack

Shoppers were enjoying the Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin on 19 December 2016 oblivious to the passing traffic. Tragically they were also oblivious to a large Scania articulated lorry that mounted the pavement until the very moment it was ploughing through them. The stolen lorry was from Poland, but its Polish lorry driver Lukasz Urban had been murdered by the culprit. Those in the lorry’s path did not have the chance to escape.

At the wheel was 24-year-old . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.